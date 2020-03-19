Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pomerantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Pomerantz

Add a Memory
Elizabeth M. Pomerantz Obituary
Elizabeth M. Pomerantz

Delhi - (nee Ollinger) beloved wife of the late Charles Pomerantz, loving mother of Janice Engels, Dan Pomerantz, Ed Pomerantz, Laura Dickman, Nancy Smith, Sharon Opkins and the late Charles M. Pomerantz, dear grandmother of 7 grandchildren, dear sister of Mary Vollner and the late John Ollinger, Nick Ollinger, Catherine Knapp, and Sister Mary Grace CSA, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -