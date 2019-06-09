|
|
Elizabeth Magee
Bromley - Elizabeth "Lisa" Magee, 62, of Bromley, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs. Lisa was a talented artist who taught at many local Senior Centers through the Baker-Hunt Art and Cultural Center. She was a very giving and caring person who loved her family and animals and enjoyed gardening (she had two green thumbs!). Survivors include her husband, Dave Magee of Petersburg; sons, Joseph Magee of Louisville, Dylan Magee of Bromley; parents, Raymond and Joyce Scheller of Villa Hills; sisters, Judy Sanders (her twin) of Covington, Lynn Scheller of Phoenix, Joyce Westerman of Ludlow, Jenny Toebbe of Ft. Wright; brothers, Raymond Scheller of Louisville, Bill Scheller of Indianapolis; many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Visitation is on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Catholic Blessing at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 9 to June 16, 2019