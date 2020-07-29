Elizabeth Marie "Lisa" King
Tiffin - Elizabeth Marie "Lisa" King, 64, of Tiffin, passed away Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at The Arbors of Oregon in Oregon, Ohio.
Lisa was born November 30, 1955 in Osterburg, PA to Charles R. and Melba E. (Bussard) Trout. She was married to Curtis King for 40 years.
She is survived by her brothers, Daniel, Martin (Tylene), and Stanley (Ruth) Trout, and preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jeffrey Trout.
Lisa earned her Bachelor's from Heidelberg College. She earned a Master's Degree from Ohio State University in Vocal Pedagogy, where she studied with Ellen Swank. She studied one summer in Graz, Austria.
Her voice gained her access to sing with Heidelberg University Community Chorus and The Toledo Opera Chorus. She also sang The Lord Nelson Mass with Rockford Illinois Symphony. She was a member of the Mendelssohn Club.
Lisa had a life-long passion for music. She taught music at Attica Elementary, Seneca Huron Elementary, Mohawk, Melmore Elementary, and McCutchenville Elementary. She taught at University of Findlay. She taught voice lessons to many different students over the years.
She was director of senior choir and bell choir at Grace Lutheran Church in Fremont and served as Music Director at Tiffin Columbian.
She helped reestablish the Star Theater in Upper Sandusky in 1977. Later she helped direct many musicals for The Ritz theater in Tiffin. She sang and performed in several musicals, including The Sound of Music at Fort Findlay Playhouse, as the Mother Abbess; and in Brigadoon, Allegro, Stephen Sondheim's Follies at Heidelburg University, HMS Pinafore, The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado, Fiddler on the Roof, and South Pacific.
Lisa was a member of First Lutheran Church.
A memorial service will be held in Tiffin, Ohio at a future date after Covid-19 restrictions are lessened.
Burial will be in her home town of Cincinnati at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heidelberg University and NAMI.
