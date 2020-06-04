Elizabeth Messer
Covington - Elizabeth "Sue" Messer, 73, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence. She loved shopping, vacationing in Gatlinburg, lottery tickets and was an avid gossiper. Mostly, Sue adored her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Billy (Kim) Messer of Ludlow, Matt (Debbie) Messer of Independence; daughter, Sherry (Randy) Ashcraft of Latonia; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Messer (2008) and 8 sisters. Memorial Services are on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Church of God, 1103 Banklick St., Covington, KY 41011. Food will be served between 6:00 and 7:30 PM and the service will begin shortly after. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.