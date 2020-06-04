Elizabeth Messer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Messer

Covington - Elizabeth "Sue" Messer, 73, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence. She loved shopping, vacationing in Gatlinburg, lottery tickets and was an avid gossiper. Mostly, Sue adored her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Billy (Kim) Messer of Ludlow, Matt (Debbie) Messer of Independence; daughter, Sherry (Randy) Ashcraft of Latonia; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Messer (2008) and 8 sisters. Memorial Services are on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Church of God, 1103 Banklick St., Covington, KY 41011. Food will be served between 6:00 and 7:30 PM and the service will begin shortly after. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Church of God
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Service
Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved