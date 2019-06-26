|
Elizabeth Milne
Ft. Thomas - Elizabeth (Liz) Torline Milne (nee. Boehne), 97, of Ft. Thomas, passed away Sunday, June 23rd at the Barrington of Ft. Thomas. She was a naval inspector for the Navy at Crosley during World War II and also worked at the VA Hospital in Ft. Thomas for many years. After retiring she moved to Florida, where she would spend 30 years. Liz volunteered at the VA Hospital in St. Pete, FL. where she pushed patients to and from Mass and church services. She was an avid bingo player and loved to go to the casino. Liz was the family story teller and would share stories and memories with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles J Torline & John (Jack) Milne; brother, Edward Boehne and sisters, Alice Kerr and Margie Waldenmeyer. She is survived by her Brother, Albert Boehne; sons, George "Mike" (Cheryl) Torline and Charles (Mary Lee) Torline; daughters, Bette (the late Stephen) Ament, Janice (the late Anthony) Kushniroff, Nancy (David) Wefer, and Pam (Stephen A.) Weber. She was the proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren, Tony Torline, Carla Torline, Julie (Bryan) Perry, David (Kelly) Chrzanowski, Dawn (Doug) Koesters, Lorri (Joseph) Kim, Brian (Amanda) Kushniroff, Kristina Ziegler, Kim (Michael) Geiman, Greg Wefer, Katrina (Derron) Cook, Scott (Josie) Weber, Jenny (Brad) Campbell and Rebecca (Nathan) Fey; 28 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.to 12 p.m, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 27th at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria. The Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Avenue, Suite A, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
