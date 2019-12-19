|
Elizabeth "Betty" Moore
Moore, Elizabeth "Betty" P. (nee Carney), passed away December 18, 2019 at her home in Stonelick Township, age 86. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, John W. Moore, devoted mother of Elaine (Denny) Taylor, Ed (the late Pam) (Ginny) Moore, John (Mary) Moore, and Peggy (Bill) Curry. Dear grandmother of Amy (Jesse) Buechter, Heather (Tony) Lloyd, Kimberly (Paul) Raymond, Sarah (Michael) Crabtree, Cory (Kristen) Curry, Zoe Curry, Amanda Moore and Rayce Curry, great-grandmother of eleven, dearest sister of Margaret, Tom, Mary, Bill, Jean, Catharine and John. Services will be 11:30 AM, Sat. Dec. 21, 2019 at the Evans Funeral Home in Milford, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020