Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
3711 Tibbatts St
Covington, KY
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
3711 Tibbatts St
Covington, KY
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
2167 Dixie Hwy
Fort Mitchell, KY
Elizabeth Newkirk Obituary
Elizabeth Newkirk

Edgewood, Ky - Age 81, passed away at her home on June 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her Parents: James and Etta Jones; Husband: Joseph Newkirk. Survivors include her Sons: William "Skip" Newkirk, Joe Newkirk and John Newkirk with 5 Grandchildren (Jennifer, Brian, Sara, Joshua, Amy) and 2 Great-Grandchildren (Brian and Matt). Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church 3711 Tibbatts St, Covington, KY 41015 with a Funeral service following at 7:00PM. Interment will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Highland Cemetery 2167 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 at 10:00AM.Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere, Ky is assisting the Family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019
