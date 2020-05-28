Elizabeth "Paige" PelleSilver Grove - Elizabeth "Paige" Pelle, 31, of Silver Grove, KY passed away on May 24, 2020. She was a member of Highland Avenue Baptist Tabernacle Church. She worked for UC Hospital and had previously worked for Children's Hospital as a medical assistant in the urology and nephrology department. Paige will forever be remembered for her smile, her kindness to others and the pride she took in being an Aunt. She was the daughter of Steve and Melanie (Steidel) Pelle. She was preceded in death by her father, Steve. Along with her Paternal Grandmother; Beverly Pelle. Maternal Grandfather; Stanley Steidel. She is survived by her mother; Melanie Pelle. Brother; Steven (Abby) Pelle. Uncle; Jeff (Kim) Pelle. Aunts; Jennifer (Joey) Steidel-Jones and Kim (Wayne) Dixon. Grandfather; Frank Pelle. Grandmothers; Mary Jean (Richard) Middendorf and Louise Baker Steidel. Niece; Addyson Pelle and Nephew; Hudson Pelle. Along with a host of many cousins and friends. Paige continued to selflessly help others by being an organ donor. Memorials are suggested to LifeCenter, 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 1pm-4pm. Service will begin at 4pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.