Elizabeth Rice
Crestview Hills - Elizabeth "Betty" Davis (Brannen) Rice died peacefully in her home on February 23, 2019. Betty was born February 5, 1930 in Maysville, Ky to John "Jack" Brannen & Mary Rose (O'Neill) Brannen; preceded in death by her dear siblings, Martha Fishter, Sue Brueggemeyer, Anne Schuster, John "Jack" Brannen, and Jane Rice. Betty loved and missed her parents and siblings immensely; the Brannen reunion in Heaven will be a joyful one. A lifelong and faithful Catholic, Betty graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1948 and following in all 4 of her sisters' footsteps, graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. Betty married Richard C. Rice in 1960. She devoted herself to her five children, Joseph Rice, Peter Rice (Eva Ruth), Susan Early (Tim), David Rice, and Mary George (Trevor). Betty delighted in her grandchildren, Theresa, Jack, Luke, Landon, Isabelle, Carlitos, Fatima and Matthew, and they in turn adored her. Beloved by relatives near and far, Betty will be well remembered as the life of many a family party. Betty returned to nursing in 1980, working for fifteen years at Bethesda Scarlet Oaks Retirement Center in Cincinnati. Betty nursed the way she lived, with a fierce advocacy for her patients, offering compassion and care based on her own high standards. Betty lived to give; she baked her entire life, and always for others. Even at the age of 86, Betty baked over 100 loaves of bread for the Parish Kitchen and many more for her family and friends. It is just who she was; she lived her faith daily. The family will receive guests at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2409 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 at 9:00 am, Thursday February 28, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Parish Kitchen, 141 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011, or St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Dobbling Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019