Elizabeth (Betty) Ries
Kenwood - Elizabeth (Betty) Ries, former resident of Kenwood and then Evergreen Retirement Community, passed away at home in Palo Alto CA on July 9 at age 90.
Born in Providence RI to John and Frances (Bell) Higgins, Betty studied child development at Tufts University and taught nursery school for a number of years. She married Paul Ries in 1954, and they spent much of the 1960s living in Canada and Germany before settling in Cincinnati in 1970. After her husband died, she moved to Palo Alto in 2013.
Betty grew up hiking and skiing in New England, pursuits she introduced to her husband. Together they climbed and skied in the Appalachians, Tetons, Rockies, and Alps. In Ohio she spent many weekends riding a tandem bicycle with Paul. As much as she enjoyed these activities, she loved even more the friendships and camaraderie they afforded.
A talented musician, Betty played piano, accordion, ukulele and, late in life, an electronic keyboard. She also composed verse, including an illustrated collection for children and many poems for family and friends' birthdays.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and a warm, gregarious, and supportive friend, she will be sorely missed.
She is survived by two sons, Paul and John, daughter-in-law Barbara Neu, grandson Claudio Neu-Ries, sister Myra Nelson, and brother John Higgins, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to www.parkinson.org
or www.michaeljfox.org
.