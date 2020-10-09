Elizabeth "Beth" Rose Bauman
Ft. Wright - Elizabeth "Beth" Rose Bauman, 75, of Ft. Wright, KY passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was a member of St. Anthony Church in Taylor Mill, KY and a retired teacher with Holy Cross High School in Latonia, KY. Beth was a past cheerleading coach at Holy Cross High School and NKU as well as an advisor on the Holy Cross yearbook. She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Rose Rieger and brother: Bill Rieger. Beth is survived by her loving husband of 44 years: Dave Bauman; children: Bridget Bauman, Megan (Chris) Rider and Ryan (Cara) Bauman; brother: Brian (Carol) Rieger and grandchildren: Bailey, Mitchell, Madison, Mara, Liam, Rowan and Benjamin. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the Eulogy at 10:45 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright, KY. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Rose and Charles Rieger Scholarship Fund c/o Holy Cross High School, 3617 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com