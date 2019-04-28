|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Gruesser
Cincinnati - Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Gruesser (nee White), age 96, peacefully entered the loving embrace of Our Lord on April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Gruesser. Loving mother of Paul Jr. (Margo), Dennis (Pam), Daniel (Susan), Thomas (Cindy), John (Frances), Robert (Merle), Mary Ellen (Doug) Rausch, Carol (Todd) Durian, and Jane. Blessed grandmother of 30 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and counting. Her legacy is her love that lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 3, 10:00 AM at Our Lord Christ the King Church, Mt. Lookout. Visitation in church from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Memorial information and online condolences at rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019