Elizabeth "Betty" Rosen-Drury
1927 - 2020
Cincinnati - Elizabeth "Betty" Rosen-Drury age 93 of Cincinnati passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020. She was born May 27, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Anna (nee Glutz) Beck. Mrs. Rosen-Drury was married to Robert Rosen who passed away in 1982 and was also preceded in death by her second husband, Adrian Drury who passed away in 2015. She was a member of the Princeton Pike Church of God and was a career nurse who worked at Good Samaritan Hospital and also at various nursing homes. She enjoyed the senior adults at her church and was involved in the Red Hat Ladies Club. Mrs. Rosen-Drury was the beloved mother of Carolyn (Stephen) Montgomery, Nancy Rosen of Little Rock, Arkansas, and the late James Rosen; grandmother of Teresa (Timothy) Hopkins, Nicole (Nick) Brooks, and Jessica (Daniel) Kotur; great grandmother of Jacob, Joel, and Jared Hopkins, and Jordan Kotur. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and was also preceded in death by nine siblings. Private services will take place at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME in Fairfield, followed by private burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A celebration of Mrs. Rosen-Drury's life will take place in May, 2021 when more can gather appropriately. www.websterfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
