Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Schnure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Schnure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Schnure Obituary
Elizabeth Schnure

West Chester - Elizabeth "Betty" Schnure, age 94, passed away April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Samuel Schnure. Loving mother of Lynn S. (Gregory) Hoff, Janice Holycross, William (Ann) Schnure and Katherine Schnure. Proud grandmother of Scott (Kim) Hoff, Wendy (Eric) Lemen, Jennifer Holycross, Melissa (David) Giambarone, Mitchell Schnure (deceased) and Abby Schnure. Great grandmother of 10. Sister of the late Ralph Granger. Retired Instructional Specialist at Winton Woods and continued to be involved in community and church related activities. Private entombment at Vine Street Hill Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Donations may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church or to the .

tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -