Elizabeth "Betty" Schuler
Latonia - Elizabeth "Betty" Schuler, 86, of Latonia, KY passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was a homemaker and former employee of Avis Car Rental. Betty was a member of Holy Cross Church having served as a Eucharistic Minister, a parish council member, a bereavement committee volunteer. She was active in the Cursillo Movement. She was a foster parent to over 60 babies and children for Catholic Social Services and was a Northern Kentucky Harvest Volunteer. Betty was preceded in death by her husband: Richard "Dick" Henry Schuler; parents: Christ and Elizabeth Fricke; brothers: Rev. Robert Fricke, Bill Fricke, Jerry Fricke, Jim Fricke and Tom Fricke; sisters: Rosemary Redmond and Judy Reinersman. She is survived by her sons: Rick (Mary) Schuler, Mike (Jenny) Schuler, Bill (Vicky) Schuler and Dan (Lorrie) Schuler; daughters: Kathy (Eric) Ringo, Karen (Jim) Mardis, Lori (Kirk) McHugh and Patti (Jeff) Wehrman; brother: Ronnie Fricke; sister: Joyce Gray; grandchildren: Ryan, Olivia, Maddy, Christy, Lori, Schuyler, Sara, Kristin, Kyle, Clay, Darek, Courtney, Hilary and Zach; 18 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Church from 9:00 AM until the Eulogy at 10:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright, KY. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com