Elizabeth T. "Betty" Vasko (nee Pimpo) age 95 of Anderson Twp. died April 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew R. Vasko, devoted mother of Sharon (Bob) Wagel, Mary Beth Wessel, Mark (Mary) Vasko, and the late Drew and Susan Vasko, dear sister of Mary Ann Barto and the late Margaret Lowe. Also survived by 6 loving grandchildren, 2 cherished great-grandchildren, and a dear friend Ed Coons.
A Blessing will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 am. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019