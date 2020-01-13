Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
Elizabeth Fette
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Seraph Church
1615 Vine St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Seraph Church
1615 Vine St.
Elizabeth Verna Fette


1925 - 2020
Cincinnati - Elizabeth Verna Fette, age 94, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020. Dear sister of the late William, Dorothy, and Louis Fette, and Mildred Kounts. Loving aunt of Lawrence (Judy) Fette, Leroy (Mary Lou) Fette, Cheryl (Jim) Schram, Gerry Godfrey, and the late Lois (Jim) Morano and Kenneth (Jackie) Fette. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 16th from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, both at St. Francis Seraph Church, 1615 Vine St. (45202). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Seraph School, 14 E Liberty St. (45202). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
