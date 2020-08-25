Elizabeth Virginia Ann Pirtle
Cincinnati - ELIZABETH VIRGINIA ANN LOCKE SMITH PIRTLE died on August 22, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio after a long illness, at the age of 85. She was born in Coal Creek (soon to renamed Lake City), Tennessee on April 26, 1935 to Laura Ann Wilson Locke and Carl Buck Locke. Elizabeth was the second of three children, being born after older brother Carl Eugene Locke, and before younger sister Edith Geraldine Locke. She graduated from Austin High School in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1953.
On August 21, 1957 Elizabeth married William David Smith Sr. (now deceased) whom she considered the love of her life. They made a home in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Indiana before finally settling in Cincinnati, Ohio. Elizabeth loved children and couldn't wait to have her own. She had four children, the number her heart had always desired, and named them William David Jr. (W. D.), Genene MeGuel, Blossom DeJuenette, and Martin DuBois. She told one of her daughters "It was lonely before you kids were born because when I baked a cake there was no one to lick the spoon!"
Elizabeth earned a Bachelors of Science in Education from Knoxville College in 1957. Three years later she graduated with a Masters of Science in Education from the University of Tennessee. She was initiated into the Phi Lambda Theta National Honor Society for women in education in 1968. For the rest of her life she remained an educator who was herself in love with learning. She took graduate studies in various subjects, wrote newspaper articles and manuscripts, and assisted with psychological studies and social studies. Over her 30 plus years teaching career she taught just about every grade from kindergarten to high school in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Ohio. Elizabeth also taught a college course at the University of Cincinnati and was just a few credits away from her Doctorate degree. During the era of segregation she courageously fought along with her husband, Dr. William D. Smith Sr, brother and sister-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Carl and Helen Locke, and others for equal education for African American children. Together they forced the Anderson County, Tennessee Board of Education to build a suitable place in Lake City, Tennessee for African American children to learn.
In the Cincinnati area Elizabeth became well known for her artistic abilities and creative pursuits. Many summers she taught a free art class for local children out of her garage. It was a community service that she developed to keep children engaged, focused, and out of trouble. From oil painting and water colors to mosaic tiling and jewelry making, from knitting and crocheting to quilting and sewing, from designing and sewing African clothes to creating fabric art there just didn't seem to be any artistic endeavor at which she couldn't excel once she set her mind to it. Upon retiring from teaching she launched her successful business Designer Extraordinaire.
A God-fearing woman though out her life, Elizabeth professed her belief in Christ and was baptized at an early age. As she loved singing hymns her soprano voice was lauded in various church choirs over her lifetime. Although her church affiliations changed over the years she was always enthusiastically involved in worship. While she lived in Lake City, she was a member of the Lake City Church of Christ. In 1996 while a member of the Gray Road Church of Christ in Cincinnati she met, through mutual friends, fellow believer Donnell Pirtle of Union City, Tennessee. Their joyful marriage began on September 1, 1996 and only ended with Donnell's death on March 16, 1998.
Multi-faceted, supremely talented, and full of personality, Elizabeth lit up a room when she walked in. She loved fishing, gardening, cooking, animals, bowling, clogging, repairing VCRs, reupholstering furniture, and playing the piano, organ, guitar, ukulele, and recorder. Her parents and siblings predeceased her. Elizabeth was much loved and will be greatly missed by all, including her uncle Luther David Wilson, sister-in-law Helen Locke, son W. D. Smith Jr (Yolanda), daughter Genene Thibodeaux (Ernest), daughter Blossom Smith, son Martin Smith (Vidya), grandchildren Reggie Mullins Jr, Jacqueline Smith, Whitni Smith, Raivynn Smith, Victoria Jeffries (Roscoe), and Charles Hudson-Smith, along with many other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at the Gray Road Church of Christ, 4826 Gray Road, Cincinnati Ohio 45232. A virtual funeral will be held on Zoom from 12 noon to 1:30 pm. Please contact the family for the meeting code. Share your memories and condolences at www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com