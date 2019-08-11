Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Advent
2366 Kemper Ln
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Elizabeth "Beth" Wunker, age 72, passed away on July 10, 2019. Wife of the late Philip Wunker, dear sister of Charles Tobias Wagner and the late Richard Wagner, sister-in-law of Barbara Wagner, Aunt of Christine Carli, Anne Wagner, Bill Wagner, Kristen Walden, Lauren Nieves and Bob Wagner. Memorial service will be on August 17, 2019 at 11AM at the Church of the Advent 2366 Kemper Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Memorials may be directed to Bridgeway Pointe, The University of Cincinnati Foundation, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
