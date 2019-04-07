|
|
Elizabeth Young
Cincinnati - When Elizabeth Campbell Young, or Betsy as everyone called her, was proposed to by her husband, Alex, he said, "Marry me and you'll always be young." After 60 years of marriage, Betsy's passing, closely following Alex's means they will always remain young forever together. Together in life and together in eternity is just how they both wanted it.
Betsy was not someone you would soon forget. She had an infectious smile, a gregarious and welcoming personality, strong convictions in anything she took on and an enduring love of music, nature and animals - especially her cats. Born in Hastings, New York to Elizabeth and Hilton Campbell, Betsy attended and received her BS and RN at Russell Sage College Nursing School. After marrying Alex, they moved to Cincinnati where she began her nursing career with the Center for Infectious Diseases and then was handpicked by the director, Dr. Gilbert Schiff, to become a research nurse at the James Gamble Institute of Medical Research. She was an integral part of their work of finding improved vaccines and better treatments for infectious diseases.
Betsy was a breast cancer survivor. She proudly wore her pink ribbons and became an advocate for breast cancer awareness and a mentor to younger women who were going through treatments. She was a board member of the Cincinnati chapter of the Breast Cancer Alliance from 1996-2002. During that time, she garnered the involvement of organizations and resources for breast cancer patients and survivors helping the alliance to grow their reach and help as many women as possible.
She and Alex supported and were involved in several Cincinnati organizations like the Cincinnati's Parks Board, the Cincinnati Symphony, Marjorie P. Lee and the Cincinnati Nature Center. She also volunteered at the Save the Animals Foundation (STAF) for many years where she and Alex have sponsored the cat vet room every year since 1999. But her greatest love was being a member of the May Festival Chorus. An alto, she sang with the choir for 35 years. She said that she loved being a part of this special, volunteer-by-audition group saying that, "people were committed for the sake of the music and not for the sake of a monetary award." One of her best memories was singing at Carnegie Hall with the chorus. During a rehearsal of Beethoven's Ode to Joy, in her final year with the chorus, Alex surprised her by announcing a 1-million-dollar endowment gift in her honor. The annual post-Festival party is now named the Betsy Young Amen Party.
As much as we will miss Betsy and her beloved Alex, we are so happy they are together again. Two joyous people who loved to be with friends, travel together and give back to their community. As the words to Ode to Joy go, "O friends, no more of these sounds! Let us sing more cheerful songs, More songs full of joy! Joy! Joy!"
The celebration of life gathering for Betsy will be at Krohn Conservatory, Thursday, April 11 from 7-9. In lieu-of-flowers, donations to the Cincinnati Nature Center and the Save the Animals Foundation would be appreciated.
