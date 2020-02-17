Services
Evans Funeral Home
1944 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-3272
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
1944 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Kirby


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ella Kirby Obituary
Ella Kirby

Goshen - Kirby, Ella Marie, 96, passed February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harris B. Kirby Jr.; Loving mother of Harris B. (Irene) Kirby III, Frances M. (the late Kirk) Weiss, Robert A. Kirby and, Ronald R. (Sherry) Kirby; Grandmother of 19, great grandmother of 31 and Great-great grandmother of 5. Also survived by her brother John R. Bell and sisters Ruth Bailey and Inez Jackson. Ella's family and her church are what made her happy. She enjoyed being a Boy Scouts Den Mother and volunteering at the PTA when her children were young. She also was very involved with the Wayne Twp. Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking and was famous for her apple dumplings, bread pudding and scalloped potatoes. Funeral Thursday February 20th noon. Visitation beginning at 10 AM until time of service. All at Evans Funeral Home 1944 SR 28 Goshen, OH. Burial at Plainview Cemetery. Memorials to PO Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45236-3597.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -