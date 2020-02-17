|
|
Ella Kirby
Goshen - Kirby, Ella Marie, 96, passed February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harris B. Kirby Jr.; Loving mother of Harris B. (Irene) Kirby III, Frances M. (the late Kirk) Weiss, Robert A. Kirby and, Ronald R. (Sherry) Kirby; Grandmother of 19, great grandmother of 31 and Great-great grandmother of 5. Also survived by her brother John R. Bell and sisters Ruth Bailey and Inez Jackson. Ella's family and her church are what made her happy. She enjoyed being a Boy Scouts Den Mother and volunteering at the PTA when her children were young. She also was very involved with the Wayne Twp. Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking and was famous for her apple dumplings, bread pudding and scalloped potatoes. Funeral Thursday February 20th noon. Visitation beginning at 10 AM until time of service. All at Evans Funeral Home 1944 SR 28 Goshen, OH. Burial at Plainview Cemetery. Memorials to PO Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45236-3597.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020