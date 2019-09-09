Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241

Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Reading, OH



Ella Mae Schnelle Obituary


Reading - Ella Mae (nee Greenwood), beloved wife of the late Bernard "Ben" Schnelle for 51 years.

Devoted mother of Donald and Michael Schnelle, Barbara (Glenn) Martin, Susan (Dan) Smith, Patricia (Andrew) Trusk, Nancy (John) Callahan and the late Kenneth Schnelle. Loving grandmother of Rebecca (Jason) Poeppelman, Alex Martin, Nicholas and Rachel Bacon and Sydney Callahan. Sister of Warren Greenwood, Alma Cleveland, and the late Earl and William Greenwood. Passed away Friday Sept. 6, 2019, age 89, resident of Reading. Visitation Thursday Sept. 12 from 5:00-7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Mass Friday at 10:00AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 9, 2019
