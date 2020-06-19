Ella Ruth Jones
Cincinnati - Ella Ruth Jones (nee Webb) age 91. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Jones. Sister of Arlene Ashley and many late siblings. Sister-in-law of Georgia Jones and Wanda Webb. Visitation Tuesday June 23rd from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue 45238. For complete obituary, or to express your condolences, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Cincinnati - Ella Ruth Jones (nee Webb) age 91. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Jones. Sister of Arlene Ashley and many late siblings. Sister-in-law of Georgia Jones and Wanda Webb. Visitation Tuesday June 23rd from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue 45238. For complete obituary, or to express your condolences, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.