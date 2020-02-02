|
|
Ellen Bamberger
Mason - Bamberger, Ellen, nee Schwerin, age 90, passed away February 2, 2020, beloved wife of the late Eric N. Bamberger, devoted mother of Linda (Bobby) Denham & Dr. Mark J. Bamberger (Tonya Marion), loving grandmother of Rachel, Erica, Morgan, Lyndsay, Kendal & Corey and great grandmother of Addison & Elliott. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 10:15 A.M. Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Queen City Hospice would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020