Ellen Hill
Cincinnati - Ellen Graydon Hill, beloved wife of the late William Webb Hill Jr, died peacefully at home on February 16, 2020, just 5 weeks shy of her 101st birthday. Born in Cincinnati on March 22, 1919, Ellen attended Miss Doherty's College Preparatory School for Girls and later worked for the Alcoa Corporation. She and Webb married in 1951 and were inseparable for 54 years until his death in 2005. Ellen will be remembered for her love of animals—especially Cairn Terriers—and her wonderful wit and sense of humor, which remained with her even in her last days. She is survived by her three sons, Bill (Sue), Bruce (Denise), and Dave (Ann) and her six grandchildren, Kelly, Natalie, Brittany, Bruce, Christina, John "J.D.", and her loyal four-legged companion, Woody. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. No services are planned—Ellen was adamant that she "didn't want to cause anyone to sit in church." Memorial gifts may be made to Pets In Need of Greater Cincinnati, 520 W. Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215, www.PINCincinnati.org, or to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020