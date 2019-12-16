|
|
Ellen M. Buchsbaum
Cincinnati - Buchsbaum, Ellen M., nee Adams, age 90, passed away December 14, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robert Buchsbaum, devoted mother of Richard (Ann) Buchsbaum and Jamie Buchsbaum, loving grandmother of Robby, Eric & Brian Buchsbaum, also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorial Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249 on Friday, December 20, 1:30PM. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 12:30PM. Friends may call on the family following the service at the residence of Ann & Rich Buchsbaum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple Sisterhood would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019