|
|
Ellen Rose Arthur (nee Grubbs) age 66 of Union Twp., died September 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Larry Arthur, devoted mother of Reba, Mike, John, and Brian Prows, caring step-mother of Debbie Luther, Ron Arthur, Jeri Lynn Raber and Brian Charles, loving grandmother of Travis, Grant, Jonathan, Maelynn, Morgan, and Sebastian and dear sister of Audrey Patten and the late James Rodney Grubbs and Dwayne C. Grubbs. A memorial service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, September 21 at 2 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019