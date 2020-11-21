1/1
Ellener D. Graham
1944 - 2020
Ellener D. Graham

Cincinnati - Ellener D. Graham was born on October 6, 1944, in Maysville, KY to the late Warner and Elsie J. Fields, Jr. She attended Cincinnati Public Schools and graduated from Hughes High School Class of 1962. She was employed by Cincinnati Public Schools as a Secretary for 20 plus years. Ellener married her husband Noel P. Graham on October 3, 1987, and he preceded her in death along with her parents and sister Gladys Fields Allen. Ellener is survived by her daughter Kimberly Isaac (Eliot), granddaughters Kye and Kayla, siblings Donald Fields (Tameshia), Ronald Fields, and Deiana Mitchell, special niece Rhonda (Moochie) Allen and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. A private service and interment at Spring Grove Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
