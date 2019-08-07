|
|
Ellis Lang
Alexandria - Ellis Lang, age 86, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019. Loving husband of the late Cliffye Jo Lang; beloved father of Dave Lang (Kathy) and Melinda Schamer (Mark); beloved father-in-law of Karen Lang; devoted grandfather of Brandon Lang (Jennifer, Mackenzie and Madison), Luke Schamer (Sarah), and Ethan Schamer; brother of John Lang (Shirl), Jim Lang (Cheryl), and Sister-Cousin Polly Palmer; brother-in-law of Stu Stormer (Margie) and Jeff Stormer (Pam); and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews; cousin to dozens and friend to so many. Besides the many contributions to his loving family, Ellis served on both City Council and the Planning and Zoning Committee in Alexandria. Ellis was a member of St. Paul's UCC church. Ellis proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and community. We have, indeed, lost a true gentleman. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Saturday, Aug. 10th at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1 North Jefferson St. in Alexandria: Visitation from 10AM until time of Memorial Service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's UCC Church or Crossroads Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019