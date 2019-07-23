Services
Our Lady of Lourdes
2832 Rosebud Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Dr
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Ellsworth J. Lockwood Obituary
Ellsworth J. Lockwood

Green Twp. - Ellsworth J. Lockwood beloved husband of the late Mary L. Lockwood (nee Kernan). Loving father of Sandra (Jerry) Teague, David M. (Julie) Lockwood, Cynthia Ann (William) Freudiger, Jennifer (Mark Barrett) Wiesmann and Nichole (Eric) Brunner. Devoted grandfather of 18 and great grandfather of 5. Preceded in death by grandsons David Lockwood Jr. and Alexander Lockwood. Devoted son of the late Estella and Elmer Lockwood and son-in-law of the late Gertrude and Joseph Kernan. Dear brother of the late Stan and Thelma Lockwood. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Passed away July 20, 2019. Age 87. Visitation Friday from 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2832 Rosebud Dr. Burial with military honors to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cinti., OH 45206. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 23, 2019
