Elmer Eckert
Milford - Eckert, Elmer E. "Jack", 91 passed December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen A. Eckert (nee Zimmerman); Loving father of Jacqueline Palazzolo (John) and Anthony Eckert (Kim); Grandfather of 5; Great grandfather of 13; Brother of Ronald Eckert (Betsy). Preceded in death by his wife Helen, son Christopher great grandson Clay and sisters Shirley, Joyce and Janet. Jack was awarded for his service in the US Army during the Korean War. Visitation Wed, Dec. 4th 6 - 8PM at Evans Funeral Home Milford, OH. Funeral Thur. Dec. 5th 10 AM at Rivertree Church Milford, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research. www.alzinfo.org or Disabled American Veterans. www.Dav.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019