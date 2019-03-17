Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Covington - Elmer Herald, 88 beloved father and husband passed away peacefully to Heaven March 14, 2019.

Elmer loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed backyard gardening, growing tomatoes and cucumbers. He also enjoyed watching UK Basketball, Cincinnati, Reds Baseball and evening time game shows.

He is preceded in death by his son Darrell Glen Herald and Jeffrey Jay Herald. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Polly Herald. He is also survived by his sons Doug and Eric; sister in law Sally Herald, grandchildren Wade, Jake, Seth, Erica, Christie, Lindsey and Abby; 11 great grandchildren; many extended family and friends.

A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on March 19, 2019 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
