1/1
Elmer J. Peter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmer J Peter

Monfort Heights - - Elmer J Peter, beloved husband of Elsie Guenthner Peter for 62 years, loving father of David (Carol) Peter MD, Anne (Daniel MD) Greco, Lt Col Lawrence (Maria) Peter USAF Retired, Kathleen (Greg) Cerimele, Therese (MAJ Nelson, US Army, Retired) Holden and Kenneth (Deborah) Peter, grandfather of 20, great grandfather of 10, brother of Wilbert (late Mary Ann) Peter, Anthony (Peggy) Peter, the late Raymond (Rita) Peter, the late Joseph (late Lois) Peter and the late James (late Mary Rose) Peter. US Navy Korean Veteran. Retired Instrument Mechanic. Also a skilled pipefitter, welder and carpenter. Died, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 age 87. Private family visitation and funeral mass. Donations may be made to the Lighthouse Renewal Center, 1025 Carson Ave, Cincinnati (45205) or St Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd, Cincinnati (45247). Condolence may be sent direct to Elsie, via Kathy's home or shared online at www.rebold.com. A celebration will be scheduled with all of Elmer's extended family and friends when the COVID restrictions safely allow us to get together.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved