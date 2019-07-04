|
Elmer Jacobs
Burlington - Elmer Louis Jacobs, of Burlington, Kentucky, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Helen Claire Jacobs nee: Budde; cherished son of the late Lawrence and Rose Jacobs; devoted father of: Louis (Pam Evans) Jacobs, Jerry (Richard Spolzino) Jacobs, Bridget (Greg) Breetz, Claire Selm, Margaret (Tim) Robbins, Jimmy (Susan Schroth) Jacobs, Tracy (Pete) Scheben, Anita (Tim) Beck, Jeff (Cindy Fritz) Jacobs; dear brother of: Janet (Louis) Trauth as well as the late Lawrence (Edith) Jacobs, Loraine (Ralph) Keller, Zilla Rose (Jerome) Peterson, Alfred (Jeanne) Jacobs, Marian (Gene) Bernard, Jerry (Joan) Jacobs; loving grandfather to 15 grandchildren: Jeremy (Lisa) Jacobs, Ben (Rachael) Jacobs, Zach (Katie) Jacobs, Jason (Emily) Breetz, Mark (Elishia) Breetz, Josh Selm, Jessica (fiancé Zachary Collins) Robbins, Sara Robbins, Jennifer Robbins, Therese (Spencer) Stork, Katie (Gary) Rice, Tom Beck, Ryan (Katie) Beck, Shelly Beck, and Christopher Jacobs; loving great-grandfather to 13 great-grandchildren; caring uncle of many nieces and nephews; as well as a mentor and friend to many. Elmer loved the outdoors and would spend many hours working on the farm or caring for his bees. His contagious sense of humor was ever-present at family gatherings. Visitation will be private. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Burlington, KY with interment to follow at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Following the cemetery service, in lieu of a visitation, family will visit with guests during a reception at the KofC Hall at IHM Church from 1PM to 4PM. Memorial contributions in Elmer's honor may be made to: Sisters of Notre Dame: 1601 Dixie Hwy, Park Hills, KY 41017 or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 4, 2019