Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Glenmore and St. Martin's Pl
Cheviot, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Glenmore and St. Martin's Pl
Cheviot, OH
Elmer "E.j." Krabacher


Green Township - Age 97 years, passed away on May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean Lee (nee Flaig) Krabacher and the late Mary Jane (nee Gamm) Krabacher, loving father of Tom (Shirlee) and Dan (Cate) Krabacher, grandfather of Sarah, Matt, Paul and Ruth. His twin sister, Erma Callahan preceded him in death. E.J. was born December 7, 1921, lifelong resident of Cincinnati, graduated from St. Martin of Tours, Western Hills H.S. and the U.C. College of Engineering. Proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in WW II as a bombardier on B-24's with the 450th Bomb Group in Italy followed by a 42 year career with Milacron. He was widely recognized as an authority in the area of metal processing. He authored more than sixty technical papers and articles and was contributing author to various engineering handbooks as well as guest lecturer to more than a hundred technical conferences and seminars. Long time volunteer, member and president of the Board of Trustees of Franciscan and Mercy Hospitals, selfless supporter of numerous civic, professional and health care organizations, philanthropist and dedicated service to many. E.J. and his wife, Jean, traveled extensively in their retirement years throughout the U.S. visiting family, friends and all the National Parks and most National Monuments as well as many foreign countries. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass and military honors at 10:30 am at St. Martin of Tours Church, Glenmore and St. Martin's Pl in Cheviot. Private burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Martin of Tours Marci Fund, 3720 St. Martin's Place (45211), Bayley Place ADC, 401 Farrell Ct. (45233) or the . neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019
