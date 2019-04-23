Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 South Ft. Thomas Ave.
Fort Thomas, KY
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 South Ft. Thomas Ave.
Fort Thomas, KY
Elmer Mills Jr.

Elmer Mills Jr. Obituary
Elmer Mills, Jr

Ft. Thomas - Elmer Mills Jr., 47, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Elmer was born December 20, 1971 in Ft. Thomas, KY to Elmer Mills, Sr. and Mary (nee: Shields) Clayton. He was preceded in death by his Father, Elmer Mills, Sr. and Step Father, Don Clayton. Elmer is survived by his Daughter, Brittany (Robert) Frodge, Son, Brent Mills, Mother, Mary Clayton, Grandchildren, Aubrey & Aiden Frodge, Sister, Margaret Herbol, Brother, Michael (Kathy) Mills, Brother, Eric (Ruth) Mills. Visitation 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY. Funeral Ceremony will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Dobbling Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Sweeney, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
