Cincinnati, OH - Elmer Vincent Koenig Jr., loving husband of Janyce Fritsch Koenig, loving father of Edward Koenig, Katharine Smith (Robert) and Karen Koenig. Loving grandfather to Jesse and Corinne Busemeyer. Departed on Monday March 2nd, 2020. He was 88 years old. Visitation at Gilligan Funeral Home in Kenwood on Wednesday March 11th at 11:00 AM followed by a Service at 12:00 PM. Funeral Procession to Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation . More details at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
