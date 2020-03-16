|
Elmira Reinhardt Scott
Villa Hills - Elmira Reinhardt Scott age 93. Resident of Villa Hills, Kentucky. Past to her eternal home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Saint Eliabeth Hospice Center, Edgewood, KY. Elmira was Secretary to Edward Walton Attorney at Law and a legal Secretary to two Court of Appeals Judges. Former choir director and organist of: Lakeside Park Presbyterian, a member, serving 44 years as organist and choir director of the Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church . She was a 70 year member of The Eastern Star having served as Worthy Matron and organist of Rosebud Chapter #39 OES. Grand Organist for the state of Kentucky Order of the Eastern Star. Active for many years in Job's Daughter Bethel #5, serving as Honor Queen, Guardian and Grand Guardian of the State of Kentuky Job's Daughters, and was a Kentucky Colonal. Enjoyed china painting and being a member of Dixie Porclain Painters Club. She was a long time rose grower, having at one time over 300 roses in her garden, currently a consulting Rosarian for the American Rose Society. Loved to travel, visiting many countries and all of the 50 states. She was preceded in death by her: husband Robert Scott, parents Fredrick and Helen Gillespie Reinhardt and sister Elizabeth Reinhardt. Surviving are her: sister Merilyn Reinhardt, stepdaughter Kay (Kim) Malone, Stepdaughter-in-law Connie Scott; stepgranddaughters Calleen (Phil) and Kate (John) and step great grandchildren, Emily, Allison and Abbigall. Visitation and Memorial service will be announce at a later date. Interment Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Crescent Springs Presbyteriand Church. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill Serving the family. On-Line condolence my be directed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020