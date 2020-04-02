|
|
Elmore Boehnke
Alexandria - Elmore Walter Boehnke, age 94, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. Mr. Boehnke was a retired employee of Proctor & Gamble. He was a longtime member of Main Street Baptist Church and a former youth baseball coach. Mr. Boehnke was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou Boehnke (nee Huff). He is survived by his children: Carol (David) Conover, Paul (Ann) Boehnke and Tracy Fickenscher; sister, Iris Lewis; brother, Virgil Boehnke; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren (with one more on the way). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers. Interment will be in Alexandria Cemetery. Memorial Donations are suggested to: Main Street Baptist Church, 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020