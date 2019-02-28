|
Elnora A. Fossett
Newport - Fossett, Elnora A. (nee Hamilton)
Beloved wife of the late Corlis Fossett. Devoted mother of Shelia (Mike) Witte, Debbie (Fred) Kobernuss, Shanda (Jason) Craig and John Fossett. Preceded in death by her sons, Pete Fossett, Dexter Fossett and David Fossett, granddaughter, Carla Fossett. Loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Elnora loved traveling to Florida and Gatlinburg. Passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, age 88. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., (Bellevue), on Friday (March 1) from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019