Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church
Crescent Springs, OH
View Map
Villa Hills - Eloise K. Parr, 97, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Eloise was a secretary for 10yrs upon retiring and later became a homemaker. She was a member of Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church. Eloise is survived by her loving daughter, Leanne Williams. She also leaves behind her grandson, Ryan (Tosha) Williams and great granddaughters, Emma, Rylee and Eloise. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wordie H. Parr, Jr. in 2005 and son Wordie H. Parr III in 2015. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 2pm at Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church, Crescent Springs, KY. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
