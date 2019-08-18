|
|
Elsie Ayer
Cincinnati - Elsie Donaldson Ayer, 93, of Cincinnati, OH, died peacefully on August 2 at the Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community surrounded by family. Born in Minneapolis, MN, Elsie lived in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Cincinnati for over 60 years. She was married for 70 years to Howard Ayer, who died in 2017. Elsie and Howard were inseparable in their later years, often holding hands and sharing a deep love for each other and their family. Elsie was a life-long learner, taking classes in cooking, creative writing, clay, theater, and education. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed their annual New York theater trip. She enjoyed writing groups and published some of her stories in Creative Voices. She loved doing art projects with her grandchildren and encouraging them in their education and passions. Everyone who knew her had at least one "Elsie story," that either involved her sometimes eccentric interests or ideas, her love for Howard, or her sense of humor. Elsie is survived by three children: Mitchell Ayer of Houston, TX (Kathy Ayer), Matthew Ayer of Mariemont, OH (Paula Ayer), and Beth Garvin of Newton, MA (Andrew Garvin). Her son, Gus Ayer, of Fountain Valley, CA, predeceased her in 2013. His wife Verna Lum Ayer was present with the rest of Elsie's children when she passed. She is survived by 7 grandchildren: Mitchell, Jr (Traci and daughter Kelsey), Karin (Chris, and children Kirk, Teddy and Clare), Ethan (Karen), Eliot (Tomoko and daughter Koharu), Daniel (Laura and daughter Hannah), Brendan (Merey), and Joshua. At the celebration of her 50th wedding anniversary, Elsie listed four hopes and dreams in her life: to have great-grandchildren; to see her grandchildren graduate from college; to enjoy fair health; and to continue to worship. She was blessed to achieve each of these goals. A private memorial service will be planned at a later date. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019