|
|
Elsie J. Stull, 94, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas.
She is preceded in death by her husbands Earl Bacher and Mike Stull and son-in-law Bob Adair. Elsie is survived by her loving children Peggy (Dave) Conn, Bill (Mae) Bacher, Pauline Adair, Ray (Susan) Bacher and Alice (Tim) Ballard, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Elsie was a member of the Eagles and American Legion.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13 from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial to follow at Alexandria Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019