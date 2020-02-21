|
Elspeth Geier
Cincinnati - Elspeth Taylor Geier died on February 18, 2020 at the age of 89 following a severe stroke. Elspeth was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Philip Geier, Jr., and her parents, Reverend Kenneth E. Taylor and Elspeth Shortt Taylor. She is survived by her children, Pamela Geier O'Hara (Scott), Elspeth Geier England (Gary), Paul Alexander Geier (Stephanie), Roger Philip Geier (Mary), Hugh Hacker Geier, and seven grandchildren as well as her brothers, Kenneth (Donna) Taylor, and Allen (Ruth) Taylor, two nieces and two nephews. Elspeth, who was born in Montreal and raised in the province of Ontario, Canada, graduated from Queen's University, and later attended the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston. She was working for a professor at Harvard when she met her husband of 64 years, Otto, while he was obtaining his MBA at Harvard Business School. After they married, they lived in his hometown of Cincinnati, raised their five children in Indian Hill, and later moved to Hyde Park. Elspeth had numerous interests and was active in many activities throughout her lifetime. She had been a member of the Junior League of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Country Club, and was a docent at the Cincinnati Art Museum. She enjoyed social activities and participating in book clubs, garden clubs and playing bridge. She also loved classical music and dance, the arts, and especially traveling. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29th at 10 a.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church in Hyde Park followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Knox Church, 3400 Michigan Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208, or , hospiceofcincinnati.org.
