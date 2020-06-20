Elverna L. Murray
North College Hill, OH - Elverna L. Murray (nee Bruce) Beloved mother of Sherry (Joseph) Hummel of Moores Hill, IN.; Michael (Diane) Murray of Milton, WV.; Robin Murray of Batesville, IN, Kelly (Taylor) Watkins of Kettering, OH. and the late Debra (Robert) Coy. Loving grandmother of Amanda (Brian) Fitzpatrick, Amber Gabbard, Bobby Coy, Nathan (Mickela) Coy, Patience (Daniel) Coy-Neese and Sarah Duffy. Devoted sister of the late Gerald (the late Jane) Bruce and Nadine (the late Harold) Meyer. Passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Age 86 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Wednesday, June 24 from 5-8 PM. A private family burial will be held Thursday in Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Dearborn County, IN. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans Post 115, 1500 W. Galbraith Road, 45231 or by visiting www.dav.org Condolences may be sent to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
