|
|
Elwood Edward Ford Houston
Ryland Heights - Elwood Edward Ford Houston, 80, of Ryland Heights, passed away on August 1, 2019 at St Elizabeth, Edgewood. He was born in East Bernstadt, Kentucky to the late Tyra and Mary Ellen (Gumm) Houston. On July 13, 1957 Elwood married Donetta Taylor and she survives. Elwood served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the UAW Region 2A Local Union 489, American Legion Post 203 and the Latonia VFW Post 6095. He also served as the Commissioner of the City of Ryland Heights. Elwood was a people person who loved his family and enjoyed time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping.
In addition to his parents Tyra and Mary Ellen Houston, Elwood was preceded in death by his brothers Posey, Preston, Boyd, Clayton, Cecil and Eldon Houston and his sister Lorraine Stewart.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years Donna Houston; children Mark (Edie) Houston, Sr., Peggy (David) Nienaber and Justin Houston; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended family members.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019