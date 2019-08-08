Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Erlanger United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Erlanger United Methodist Church
Elwood "Woody" Robinson


1938 - 2019
Elwood "Woody" Robinson Obituary
Elwood "Woody" Robinson

Villa Hills - Elwood "Woody" Robinson, 81, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at his Villa Hills, KY residence. Woody was born on June 29, 1938 in Pine Hill, KY to the late William and Agnes Robinson. During his life, Woody served his country in the United States Marine Corps and later served as a baseball and basketball coach at many different schools. He was a member of Erlanger United Methodist Church and Methodist Men. Woody was preceded in death by 8 of his brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife Jennie Robinson, son Lance Robinson (Amy), daughter Aundrea Sargent, son Eric Robinson, grandchildren Brandon, Kasey, Bethany, Summer, Mallory, and Jaelyn, and brother Jack Walker Robinson. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10AM until 2PM at Erlanger United Methodist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow and begin at 2PM at the church. Mausoleum entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Erlanger United Methodist Church Building Fund, 31 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018, Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd. Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042, or a Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
