Elyner "Nonnie" Barnes
Ft. Mitchell - Elyner "Nonnie" Barnes (nee Brennan) 94 of Ft. Mitchell entered into eternal life Wednesday 8/28. She was a life-time member of St. Agnes parish.
Nonnie had a zest for life and loved being Irish! Widowed at an early age she raised her 9 children with love and laughter. She loved her nieces and nephews as if her own; her door was always open! She enjoyed playing bridge, going on "sister trips" and being a hands-on grandmother.
Preceded in death by her loving husband James C. Barnes and children Susan Melton, Guy P. and James Courtney Jr. Sisters: Mary Kelley (Hoyt), Ruth Tuemler (John) and Terry Ferguson (Ernie). Brothers: William ( Patricia), and Lawrence Vale (Joan).
Survivors include: Sons Lawrence and Brian (Melissa); Daughters Shelley Abdelghany, Heather Moser (late Roy), Monica Krummen, Jessica Koury (Jeff).
23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Dear sister of Sr.Mary Patricia Brennan SCN and Patricia Cardosi (the late Richard).
Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Sept 4th at 6pm at St Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy Ft Wright, KY. Celebration of life to follow service in church under croft. Burial Friday, Sept 5th at 11am at St Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Sisters of Charity
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019