Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Elzie Elswick Obituary
Elzie Elswick

Eranger - Elzie Elswick, 90 years of age, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born in Letcher County, Kentucky to the late James Elswick and Daisy Bentley Elswick. Elizie is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Lena Stamper Elswick; his son, Michael Elswick, his sister, Christine Cook, and brother, Bluford Elswick. Elzie's passing will be mourned by his brothers, Andy Elswick and Robert Elswick; sister, Mary Tackett; sister-in-law, Novella Marshbanks; and several nieces and nephews. Elzie was a retired forklift operator at the former General Motors plant in Norwood, Ohio. A visitation will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HIGHWAY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
