Emalee F. Schavel
Newtown - Emalee F. Schavel, 86, philanthropist and wife of the late Louis "Tick" Schavel, passed away July 1 at AngelsCare Family Home in Newtown. Born February 14, 1933 in Butler County, Ohio, she was the only daughter of the late James and Mary Prout. Her son, Richard Fields, preceded her in death. She is survived by her beloved granddaughter Samantha (Jason) Kinney, and a great-grandson Waylon, of North Carolina.
Emalee grew up in Northern Kentucky, and attended Newport High School. She was a paralegal, and she and her husband owned a popular Cincinnati restaurant, The Barn Rib Pit, which closed in the 1980's. She and Tick owned race horses and loved the sport.
Emalee was a regular attendee of Covenant-First Presbyterian Church and participated in the book club and knitting groups there. She was active in many philanthropic groups, including the Cincinnati Opera, Greater Rivers Girl Scout Council, YWCA and Salvation Army.
Her favorite arts activity was with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, where she endowed the orchestra's principal bassoon chair. She became great friends with William Winstead, who held that position until retirement. Winstead said, "I witnessed the enormous satisfaction that she derived from her deep philanthropic connection to the Cincinnati community. Thankfully, her spirit will live on through her many involvements."
Her granddaughter was a frequent caller and visitor and said, "Grandma was a guiding voice for me in many ways. She always did what she wanted, when she wanted. That's one of the things that made her so fun to be around. She lit up any room she walked into, and always had something funny to say. I am thankful for the time I was able to spend with her."
Her family wishes to thank AngelsCare Family Home and Queen City Hospice for their loving care.
A memorial service will be held at Covenant-First Presbyterian Church, 717 Elm Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 on Saturday, July 20 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in her memory.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019